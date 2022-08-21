FBD Insurance Tipperary SHC: Late goal blitz seals victory for Nenagh Éire Óg

Nenagh Eire Og 3-19

Kilruane MacDonagh 1-17

Three goals in the last eight minutes sealed victory for Nenagh Éire Óg in the FBD Insurance county senior hurling championship at The Ragg this afternoon against Kilruane MacDonagh in a very entertaining clash.

Not helped by the departure of county defender Craig Morgan at the end of the first quarter, Kilruane MacDonagh had just worked themselves into the lead in the game when Nenagh came through with those goals from Jame Morris, sub Cian Crowley and Morris again, while Thomas Cleary bagged one for the neighbours in what was a grandstand finish.

It had been a nip and tuck game all the way through with just two points separating them at the break 0-12 to 0-10 in favour of Nenagh Éire Óg with Michael Heffernan getting 0-8 of that first half tally.

And, it was more or less the same up to the 27th minute of the game - level pegging as Nenagh came from behind to tie up the game following William Cleary's score which sent Kilruane MacDonagh in front for the first time since the opening score.

Nenagh levelled through Tommy Heffernan who then put them in front with a lovely score. Then, Morris bagged his first goal, but Thomas Cleary replied for Kilruane MacDonagh with a fine goal four minutes later to leave just a point between them again two minutes into injury time.

However, Nenagh Eire Og finished strong and sub Cian Crowley netted in the 33rd minute with a deflected goal followed by another Morris green flag at the very death to seal the all important win for his side.