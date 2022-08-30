Tipperary U20 footballers on the look out for new coach

Tipperary Football Board is on the hunt for a new U20 football coach following the appointment of Paddy Christie as Manager of the Longford senior football team.



The news was revealed by Conor O’Dwyer (Upperchurch Drombane), Chairman of the Tipperary Football Board, who told delegates at a meeting of the County Board that the news did not come as a surprise to the Premier set-up.

Christie, a sterling defender for Dublin, was also coach to the Tipperary senior football team and his departure comes as a big blow to David Power and his management team as they embark upon life in division 3 of the Allianz National Football League.



“In fairness to Paddy, he was very upfront with us and kept us well informed of developments over the last few weeks and we wish him well,” Conor said.



The Chairman expressed concern at a number of walkovers given by clubs in the senior and intermediate football championships at club level and said that a number of proposals will be coming before the Boards in the coming weeks, some of which may seem radical.



“We will be meeting with the divisional boards and the County Board so that when these proposals come before everybody in November, people will be fully au-fait with them and will understand where we are coming from,” he said.