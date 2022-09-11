St Molleran's GAA Club's Cúl Camp in Carrick-on-Suir was enjoyed by 80 children

A group of six to eight-year-old girls with their coaches Anna Foley and Ciara Sheahan at the St Molleran’s GAA Club Cúl Camp in Carrick-on-Suir. Pictures: Anne Marie Magorrian

St Molleran’s GAA Cúl Camp in Carrick-on-Suir that ran from August 22 to 26 was the final camp of the summer, attended by over 80 children, who enjoyed a spectacular week.

The highlight of the summer camp was the visit on Tuesday, August 23 of Waterford hurling star Austin Gleeson who signed autographs, got photos taken with the young GAA players and also answered their questions.

The week flew with fun activities, hurling and football matches and training skills rolled out each day under the expert guidance of all the coaches who came from a variety of clubs.

On the final day of the camp, John Dowley from SuperValu, Carrick-on-Suir called over with sponsored refreshments for everyone at the camp.

St Molleran’s GAA Club thank John and all in SuperValu for their constant support of the kids.

The club also thanks John Quinn from Waterford Coaching and Games Development Deise Og for running our camp.

And St Molleran’s GAA Club thanks everyone who helped out at the camp in any way during this busy week, the parents who supported the camp and all the children who attended.

“It was a wonderful success and we look forward to another great camp next year,” said a St Molleran’s GAA Club spokesperson.

