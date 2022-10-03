County Tipperary GAA results from the last week

Check out all the GAA results right here
Wednesday Sept 28
Joe O'Sulivan Bus & Car Hire U19A Football Knockout, Venue: Dr. Morris Park, (Final), Durlas Na Sairsealaigh Og 1-7 J K Brackens Og 0-9
Joe O'Sullivan Bus & Cab Hire U19FB KNOCKOUT, Venue: Littleton, (Final), Boherlahan Dualla 2-7 Moyne/Templetuohy 0-6
Sat, 01 Oct,
Jim & Anne Kennedy Junior B Football Championship Knockout, Venue: Holycross, (Final), Boherlahan Dualla 1-12 Upperchurch-Drombane 0-6
FBD Insurance - County Intermediate Football Championship, Venue: Littleton, (Semi Final), Mullinahone 0-12 Golden-Kilfeacle 1-5
FBD Insurance - County Intermediate Football Championship, Venue: Littleton, (Semi Final), Ballina 2-10 Grangemockler Ballyneale 0-12
FBD Insurance - County Junior A Football Championship, Venue: TBC, (Quarter Final), Ballingarry W/O Roscrea/Innane Rovers -
FBD Insurance - County Junior A Football Championship, Venue: Clonoulty, (Quarter Final), Sean Treacys 4-11 Gortnahoe-Glengoole 1-4
FBD Insurance - Tom Cusack Cup, Venue: Leahy Park Cashel, (Semi Final), Rockwell Rovers 7-13 ire g Annacarty/Donohill 2-9
FBD Insurance - Senior Football Relegation, Venue: Bansha, (Final), Cahir 1-8 Aherlow 0-8
North Junior C Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Borrisoleigh, (Round 3), Ballinahinch 1-13 Borris-Ileigh 0-15
North Junior C Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Dolla, (Round 3), Roscrea 0-13 Silvermines 0-10
Sun, 02 Oct,
FBD Insurance - County Senior Football Championship, Venue: Golden, (Semi Final), Clonmel Commercials 1-14 Moyle Rovers 0-9
FBD Insurance - County Senior Football Championship, Venue: Golden, (Semi Final), Upperchurch-Drombane 1-12 Loughmore-Castleiney 1-11
FBD Insurance - County Junior A Football Championship, Venue: Holycross, (Quarter Final), Clerihan 2-9 Kildangan 0-9
FBD Insurance - County Junior A Football Championship, Venue: Pairc Ciocaim Dundrum, (Quarter Final), Thurles Sarsfields 1-10 Solohead 1-7
North Junior C Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Saint Michaels Park Toomevara, (Round 3), Toomevara 2-20 Ballina 3-13
North Junior C Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Cloughjordan, (Round 3), Kildangan W/O Kilruane MacDonaghs -
New Inn's Diarmuid Barron (pictured) along with Jake Flannery (Bansha) are currently on tour in South Africa with the Emerging Ireland rugby team.
