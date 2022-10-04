Tipperary senior and intermediate football championship finals will be played as double bill in Thurles

Niall Grant has possession for Upperchurch/Drombane when they beat holders Loughmore/Casteiney in the FBD Insurance County Senior Football Championship semi-final on Sunday. Picture: Michael Boland
The FBD Insurance Tipperary County Senior and Intermediate Football Championship Finals have been confirmed for a double bill at FBD Semple Stadium on Sunday week, October 16.
Clonmel Commercials will play Upperchurch/Drombane in the senior final at 3.15, with the intermediate final between Mullinahone and Ballina the curtain raiser at 1pm.
Meanwhile, the Tom Cusack Cup senior football final between Killenaule and Rockwell Rovers will be played at Clonmel Sportsfield at 2.30pm on Saturday week, October 15.
Boherlahan/Dualla’s Casey Hennessy put in a powerful performance for her side in the county intermediate football final against Mullinahone.
