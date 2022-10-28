Tipperary Camogie fixtures up-date

Tipperary camogie fixture changes
Saturday 29th Oct
Venue: Camogie Grounds
U18A County Final
Moycarkey v Cashel at 12.30
Ref: TP Sullivan
REPLAY REQUIRED IF ENDS IN A DRAW
INTERMEDIATE COUNTY FINAL
BORRISOLEIGH V S/Rovers at 3pm
Ref: Mike Ryan
Linesmen: TP Sullivan,Donal Leahy
Extra Time In Event of a Draw
Extra Period of 5 mins Per Half If Required
5 45S from both from each team to Decide outcome if needed
Winners play Munster Semi final Following weekend
U18C Shield Semi-Final
Kildagan v Burgess at 6.30pm
Venue: Puckane
Ref: Eddie Kennedy
Monday 31st Oct
Venue: Camogie Grounds
U18C County Final
Newport/Ballinhanch v Moyle Rovers at 2pm
Ref: Mike Ryan
U18B C/Ship Semi-Final
Holycross v St.Ritas at 12 noon
Venue: Camogie Grounds
Ref:Joe Kearney
Cahir v Boherlahan at 12 noon
Venue: Boherlahan
Ref: Kieran Slattery
Clonoulty v Ballybacon at 12 noon
Venue: Holycross
Ref: Donal Leahy
U18C Shield Semi-Final
Venue: Ballinderry
Kilruane v Toomevara at 12 noon
Ref: Philip Shannhan
Saturday 5th November
U18B Shield Semi-Final
S/Rovers v Brian Borus at 2pm
Venue: TBC
Ref: Joe Kearney
All Minor Semi-Finals to be Finished on the Day
Extra time in event of a draw
Extra 5 mins per half If Required
5 45s from each side to decide outcome if needed
County finals of Minor will be on Nov 5th and 6th November so please do not asked for games off bar that clubs that qualify for munster club C/Ship that have minors playing on Team
Clonmel AC's David Mansfield will be looking to build on his great marathon performance in Seville earlier this year
Cahir Ladies Gaelic Football Club celebrated 25 years last weekend. (See caption below in body of text).
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.