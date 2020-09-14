Local Tipperary EUROSPAR Supermarket to support national food campaign

‘Food For Ireland’ seeks to help those affected by Covid-19 Pandemic

From September 17 until September 20 EUROSPAR Templemore will be supporting a new charity initiative called ‘Food For Ireland’, which is aimed at addressing the unprecedented demand on charities and communities across Ireland affected by Covid-19.

The charity FoodCloud works with businesses and retailers to redistribute surplus food to those who need it most and the current reality is that the Covid-19 pandemic has upended the lives of the most vulnerable in our society, with FoodCloud reporting a 70% increase in demand for the supply of food since March. In that time, FoodCloud have distributed the equivalent of 2.3 million meals to those most in need.

Despite the generosity of FoodCloud’s supporters and partners, they are struggling to meet the growing demand. That is why, from September 17 to 20, EUROSPAR Templemore will be asking their shoppers to donate much needed non-perishable food, which will then be redistributed directly by FoodCloud to charities across Tipperary and Ireland.

The ambition of this appeal is to ensure that no-one goes hungry during the Covid-19 pandemic, especially the hundreds and thousands of vulnerable families and people in communities across our Island. We can all do our bit to alleviate the pain and suffering of those in our communities and EUROSPAR Templemore is proud to be a part of this initiative.

While shopping in your EUROSPAR Supermarket, shoppers are asked to add non-perishable items such as breakfast cereals, cooking sauces, hot drinks, rice and pasta, tinned soups and beans, and tinned fruits including tomatoes to their trolley. Shoppers will then pay for their groceries in the normal way and then donate whatever they wish by placing it in the trolley or receptacle designated for the ‘Food For Ireland’ appeal.

Commenting Malachy Hanberry, EUROSPAR Managing Director said: “EUROSPAR Templemore has a long tradition of supporting charities and those most vulnerable in our society. Since the beginning of the Covid-19 crisis they have been providing their shoppers and local communities with a safe and healthy shopping environment and their support of this initiative is another example of their commitment to the communities they serve.”

FoodCloud CEO Iseult Ward said: “No-one should go hungry during the Covid-19 pandemic; however, the reality is there are hundreds and thousands of vulnerable families and people in communities across our Island who cannot get access to food. “This initiative shows how business can be at the forefront of leading social change providing a lifeline to those who need food the most.”