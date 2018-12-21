Inspirational Tipperary ten year old Annie Donnelly publishes debut book Four Sisters, One Life

A super talented Tipperary student has realised her dream of becoming a published author at just 10 years of age.

Annie Donnelly, who has a visual impairment, launched her debut book Four Sisters, One Life on Wednesday in the Bookworm Thurles with help from one of her sporting heroes Peter Ryan.

At just 12 months of age Annie was diagnosed as being visually impaired with a rare condition known as Achromatopsia, which means that she is hugely sensitive to any form of light, sun and glare.

She also has a wobble in both eyes which results in blurred vision, and, furthermore, has a lack of distance vision.

Moycarkey NS third and fourth class pupils cheer on fellow classmate Annie Donnelly who is now a published author

“The idea for the book came to me when I saw china figurines of four girls in my aunt’s house. I decided to give them names and make up stories about their lives,” says the fourth class pupil at Moycarkey National School who counts authors Enid Blyton and Holly Webb among her favourite writers.

The book, which is set in 1931 and centres around four loving sisters who have all gone through tough times only to then be separated, was officially launched by one of Annie’s heroes, Irish paralympian Peter Ryan.

“She is so diligent, really just a one of a kind,” said Annie’s teacher Fionnuala Hayes.

As well as being a published author, Annie is also a talented sports star taking part in swimming, blind football, horse riding and cycling having taken part in the 60km Trip to Tipp charity cycle in aid of National Council for the Blind.

“She’s our little star. She doesn’t let anything hold her back,” says principal Ann-Marie Carroll.

“From the moment Annie started here she has been an inspiration to us all. Our visiting teacher for children with visual impairments, Patricia Sweeney, did a fantastic job smoothing the way for Annie to join the school along with our current VTHVI teacher Kathleen Carroll and we are extremely proud of all of Annie’s achievements to date.”

For more information contact Kathleen at 087-6493996 or katiedonn7@gmail.com or to purchase a copy of Annie’s book contact Bookworm in Thurles on 0504-22257