Fine Gael Councillor Peter Ryan calls on local authority to make it easy for people to work for home

Fine Gael Councillor Peter Ryan has said that every effort must be made by Tipperary County Council to make it easier for people to work from home, thereby keeping them in their own communities.

Speaking at the monthly meeting of the Thurles Templemore Municipal District Council this week, Cllr Ryan said: “We should try to seize the opportunity to keep people at home. Many are now seeing the virtues of living in rural communities and wouldn't it be great if we could have the facilities here for them to work and live locally. At present so many of my friends just come home at the weekend to play sport - it's the only thing that brings them home,” Cllr Ryan said.

Cllr Ryans comments were supported by members who also expressed the view that a unique opportunity now exists to change the way people live and work in rural Ireland.