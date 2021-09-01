Refresh Thurles hosts tidy towns awards

The competition was judged by Martin Quinn.

Refresh Thurles Tidy Towns Group held an awards ceremony last week to present prizes to all groups who participated in this year’s Best Presented Estate/Streetscape Competition.



The winners included: Moyne Road/ Bellevue (Large Estate Category), Hazelwood (Medium Estate Category), Ard Carraig (Small Estate) and Croke Street (Street Category) Each winning area received €200 to use towards future projects in their estate.

Above: Best Small Estate Winner ( Ard Carraig) - L-R -Paddy Norton, Joan O' Brien, Martin Quinn ( Thurles Tidy Towns Judge), Phil and Amy Ryan Fogarty ( Ryans Cleaning)

The following estates also took part in this competition: Cluain Glas, Windsor Grove, Dun Lia, Loughtagalla and Rossa Street.



Thurles Tidy Towns wish to thank all the estates who entered this competition, all participants were presented with a feedback sheet from the judge which will help them in planning for the future.



Above: Above: Runners Up ( Rossa Street) L-R - Susan Huzlinger, James Moriarty, Martin Quinn ( Thurles Tidy Towns Judge) Phil and Amy Ryan Fogarty ( Ryans Cleaning)

Refresh Thurles wish to thank Ryan’s Cleaning for sponsoring this competition; the company was represented by Phil Ryan and Amy Ryan Fogarty at the awards ceremony.



The competition was judged by the very capable Mr. Martin Quinn and all estates received a detailed judges report at the presentation evening.

Ard Carrig estate was also amongst the winners



All estates in Thurles are asked to consider taking part in this competition next year. Thurles Tidy Towns looks forward to arranging this competition again next year.

Best Medium Estate Winner in the Refresh Thurles Tidy Towns awards was the Hazelwood housing estate: Pictured: L-R - John Lanigan, Martin Quinn ( Thurles Tidy Towns Judge) Phil and Amy Ryan (Ryans Cleaning).