Search our Archive

01/09/2021

Refresh Thurles hosts tidy towns awards

Refresh Thurles hosts tidy towns awards - one of thew winning groups from Croke Street, Thurles

Refresh Thurles hosts tidy towns awards - one of thew winning groups from Croke Street, Thurles

Reporter:

local contributor

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

The competition was judged by Martin Quinn.

Refresh Thurles Tidy Towns Group held an awards ceremony last week to present prizes to all groups who participated in this year’s Best Presented Estate/Streetscape Competition.


The winners included: Moyne Road/ Bellevue (Large Estate Category), Hazelwood (Medium Estate Category), Ard Carraig (Small Estate) and Croke Street (Street Category) Each winning area received €200 to use towards future projects in their estate.

Above: Best Small Estate Winner ( Ard Carraig) - L-R -Paddy Norton, Joan O' Brien, Martin Quinn ( Thurles Tidy Towns Judge), Phil and Amy Ryan Fogarty ( Ryans Cleaning)

The following estates also took part in this competition: Cluain Glas, Windsor Grove, Dun Lia, Loughtagalla and Rossa Street.


Thurles Tidy Towns wish to thank all the estates who entered this competition, all participants were presented with a feedback sheet from the judge which will help them in planning for the future.


Above: Above: Runners Up ( Rossa Street) L-R - Susan Huzlinger, James Moriarty, Martin Quinn ( Thurles Tidy Towns Judge) Phil and Amy Ryan Fogarty ( Ryans Cleaning)

Refresh Thurles wish to thank Ryan’s Cleaning for sponsoring this competition; the company was represented by Phil Ryan and Amy Ryan Fogarty at the awards ceremony.


The competition was judged by the very capable Mr. Martin Quinn and all estates received a detailed judges report at the presentation evening.

Ard Carrig estate was also amongst the winners


All estates in Thurles are asked to consider taking part in this competition next year. Thurles Tidy Towns looks forward to arranging this competition again next year.

Best Medium Estate Winner in the Refresh Thurles Tidy Towns awards was the Hazelwood housing estate: Pictured: L-R - John Lanigan, Martin Quinn ( Thurles Tidy Towns Judge) Phil and Amy Ryan (Ryans Cleaning).

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media