Minister Mary Butler to visit Dean Maxwell and Hospital of the Assumption, Thurles on Monday

This visit to Tipperary by Minister Butler will be the second time Cllr Smith and I will be meeting with government colleagues since May to progress the campaign to save Dean Maxwell - Deputy Jackie Cahill.

The Minister of State with responsibility for Older People and Mental Health will be in Tipperary on Monday morning for a much-anticipated visit of a number of facilities in the county.

The Minster accepted Deputy Jackie Cahill’s invitation to visit the constituency earlier this summer and to meet with representatives and key stakeholders of the Dean Maxwell community nursing home in Roscrea. Minister Butler will also be visiting Deputy Cahill’s hometown of Thurles, with meetings scheduled at the Hospital of the Assumption and the new Jigsaw centre in the Tipperary Technology Park.

Speaking, after arriving at the Fianna Fáil think-in in Cavan on Thursday, Deputy Cahill said:

“I am delighted that Minister Butler has accepted my invitation to meet with representatives of the Dean Maxwell community nursing home next Monday in Roscrea. I issued this invitation to my Fianna Fáil colleague, Minister Butler earlier this summer following a Zoom meeting that I arranged with local Cllr Michael Smith and the minister to discuss our plans for the future of Dean Maxwell in Roscrea.

“This visit to Tipperary by Minister Butler will be the second time Cllr Smith and I will be meeting with government colleagues since May to progress the campaign to save Dean Maxwell. We previously met with Minster Michael McGrath in the Department of Public Expenditure in Dublin where Cllr Smith presented plans to secure the future of Dean Maxwell for generations to come.

“This visit next week is further proof of our commitment to saving Dean Maxwell. Others have made empty promises to the people of Roscrea in the past for electoral purposes, and these have evidently not borne fruit. The Fianna Fáil team in Tipperary are continuing to work with our colleagues in Government to get the commitments and finances required to secure the long-term future of Dean Maxwell in Roscrea.

Concluding, Deputy Cahill said: “I am also very much looking forward to welcoming Minister Butler to my hometown of Thurles as she meets with the Hospital of the Assumption and the new Jigsaw centre in the Tipperary Technology Park. The Minister worked very closely with me in securing the Jigsaw centre for Thurles and I am glad that she will get to see how it is progressing next week.”