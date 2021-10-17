Thurles Farmers Market hopes to move indoor soon

Free Parking is available in the Greyhound Stadium Car Park and of course there is no admission charge.

Saturday morning beckons again for Thurles Farmers Market at the Greyhound Stadium, Thurles - all are welcome.

As Covid restrictions are lifted the Market hopes to be in a position to trade indoors from October 23rd.



The October Bank Holiday weekend will also feature some special Halloween elements to the market - full details next week.

After a little break some of our regular traders will be back in the Greyhound Stadium on Saturday and look forward to seeing you.



For the coming weeks Thurles Farmers Market intends to hold a special expanded Food and Craft Market on Saturday Nov 6th and 20th and again on December 4th and 18th. The last market in 2021 will be the one on December 18th. The Market will take a short break and resume in the New Year.



The market is trying to provide an outlet for producers and makers and make the market a worthwhile commitment for traders. The market is also anxious to meet the needs of our customers and supporters. Thurles Farmers Market would be happy to hear your ideas or suggestions about the market – feel free to call to the market next Saturday or message us on our social media platforms.



If you have any queries or are interested in becoming a member of the market or an occasional trader please contact Gill at 087 828 3218 or Tracy at 083 860 3402.



Details of upcoming events can also be found on the Thurles Farmers Market social media platforms - Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.



The Market will celebrate it's 15th anniversary this year and 2021/2022 holds great potential for the Market. Next week the Thurles Municipal District Council will vote on a new set for Bye Laws in respect of casual trading and is expected to establish a dedicated trading area for the Thurles Farmers Market in the area adjacent to the former Agricultural Building in the town park.



The Council proposes to charge a fee of €950 for this annual trading licence to give the Farmers Market a collective licence to trade in the area. Other trading pitches are also proposed in the Draft Bye Laws, an expanded space at Parnell Street Car Park and a new area is proposed for the roadway at the multi use games area (artificial pitch) in the Town Park. (these trading pitches have an annual fee of €500).



The latest update from Thurles Municipal District Council is that the Thurles Market Quarter area may be completed in December 2023. In the draft Casual Trading Bye Laws there are no casual trading pitches proposed for Liberty Square.

In the meantime your continued support and engagement with the weekly Thurles Farmers Market (9am - 12.30pm) at the Greyhound Stadium is appreciated.



Many of our traders will take orders for customised items - ask your host on the day.



Free Parking is available in the Greyhound Stadium Car Park and of course there is no admission charge. Covid has impacted some of the traditional elements of the market and we ask for your compliance and co-operation in regard to physical distancing, use of sanitiser etc. at the market. Please join us at the Thurles Farmers Market, the Greyhound Stadium, Nenagh Road 9am - 12.30pm next Saturday.