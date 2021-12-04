Search

04 Dec 2021

Croke Cup win at Thurles CBS

Jamie Shanahan Drom & Inch receiving the Croke Cup

Jamie Shanahan Drom & Inch receiving the Croke Cup

Reporter:

Reporter

Croke Cup A under 15 County hurling champions had a convincing win over Nenagh CBS in Moneygall. Final score 5-21 to 0-6.

There was a great team performance with 20 players getting game time on the day. The captain was Jamie Shanahan from Drom and Inch, and he received the cup from Tom Maher of the Tipperary County Board.

Our thanks to Tom for his dedication to schools GAA to ensure all matches get played. Toby Corbett, Cillian Minogue and Euan Murray scored the goals on the day.

There were 12 clubs represented, with 68 boys on the panel. The clubs represented are Drom & Inch, Holycross Ballycahill, Thurles Gaels, Boherlahan Dualla, Killenaule, Loughmore Castleiney, Moycarkey Borris, Clonoulty Rossmore, Moyne Templetuohy, Sean Treacys, Upperchurch Drombane and Durlas Óg.

Our Croke Cup under 15 C hurling team had two great wins over Coláiste Mhuire, Thurles & Nenagh College and lost to Comeragh College. Ourselves Comeragh and Nenagh all finished level with two wins; Nenagh progresses to the final on scoring difference.

Hard luck, boys, great effort. All boys on the panel had played in competitive matches and or challenge matches which was a huge effort from all involved. We entered three teams into the Tipperary county competition to ensure this happened.

*From the School Days in the Tipperary Star

 

Appeal made for sensory garden in popular Tipperary park

Children and adults with disabilities would benefit

Neil Delamere's 'Liminal' is coming to the Source Arts Centre, Thurles

Patrons Note: Covid Vaccination Certification will be required by all attendees

North Tipp breeze past Mid Tipp in Boherlahan

