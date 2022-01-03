Search

03 Jan 2022

Meeting proposed with Transport Minister Eamon Ryan for Thurles bypass

Bypass has been on the agenda for 40 years - Thurles municipal district

Meeting proposed with Transport Minister Eamon Ryan for Thurles bypass

Thurles' Liberty Square is being choked with traffic

Reporter:

Eoin Kelleher

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarystar.ie

Roads topped the agenda at this month’s Thurles municipal district meeting, with Councillors calling for an urgent face-to-face meeting with Minister Eamon Ryan about the Thurles Bypass.

Cllr Seamus Hanafin said the Thurles bypass has been on the agenda for 40 years, but urged the Council to make it a priority.


He suggested writing to the Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan. There is a “huge amount of HGVs” going through the centre of Thurles. It’s made no progress in 10 years.
It is incumbent on the district to get on a 2026 to 2030 funding stream for capital projects such as the bypass when some €3.5b will be made available.


“We need to be targeting that,” said Cllr Hanafin. “To do that, I suggest that we write to the Minister saying we’ve met with TII (Transport Infrastructure Ireland).


“The streets of Thurles are at capacity and the forecast is for them to grow and to grow. If we don’t make progress now, in 10 years time we are going to be in a very difficult position.”
Cllr Jim Ryan seconded the suggestion, saying they had a very positive meeting with TII in relation to Turtulla Cross. They were confident that by the time the annual meeting came around next year, Turtulla Cross would be on the agenda and work would commence on making it safe next year. “It was a very direct response,” said Cllr Ryan. “As a Councillor, I’ve been raising that for 20 years.”


Cllr Ryan said the onus is on Tipperary’s higher politicians to press the case for action.
If the political will was there now, there would be progress in the 2026 - 2030 time frame. “We must put political pressure on our TDs on a daily basis.” A delegation from Thurles municipal district should meet the Minister in person, added Cllr Ryan.


Cllr Sean Ryan said Thurles has major ‘pull factors’ such as educational third level institutions meaning that a bigger population is entering the town on a daily basis, along with new estates: “We need to stress to the Minister that we’re now in a different era where there are more volumes of traffic going into Thurles and give the reasons why that’s going to happen.”


Cllr Michéal Lowry said the Inner Relief road shouldn’t be forgotten about and called for an update at the next meeting. “It is disappointing to think we were close to acquiring ground, but it seems to be further away than ever. We need to know what’s going on there, and a timescale for moving forward.”

Cllr Lowry added that the TII has already given about €2,000 for Turtulla junction recently.
Meanwhile, Cllr Jim Ryan called on Thurles Municipal District to carry out a detailed design plan for Pouldine Junction in order to make it more safe for motorists and local school users. It's an extremely dangerous junction.” Management responded: "The Pouldine Junction is located on the N62 Horse and Jockey to Thurles Road. All national routes are under the control of Transport lnfrastructure lreland and any alterations or designs associatcd with the national road network must be implemented through Tll.


“While Tll are fully aware of the current safety issues at this junction the district will once again stress to them the importance of possible design solutions to address these issues."

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media