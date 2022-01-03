Meeting proposed with Transport Minister Eamon Ryan for Thurles bypass

Roads topped the agenda at this month’s Thurles municipal district meeting, with Councillors calling for an urgent face-to-face meeting with Minister Eamon Ryan about the Thurles Bypass.

Cllr Seamus Hanafin said the Thurles bypass has been on the agenda for 40 years, but urged the Council to make it a priority.



He suggested writing to the Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan. There is a “huge amount of HGVs” going through the centre of Thurles. It’s made no progress in 10 years.

It is incumbent on the district to get on a 2026 to 2030 funding stream for capital projects such as the bypass when some €3.5b will be made available.



“We need to be targeting that,” said Cllr Hanafin. “To do that, I suggest that we write to the Minister saying we’ve met with TII (Transport Infrastructure Ireland).



“The streets of Thurles are at capacity and the forecast is for them to grow and to grow. If we don’t make progress now, in 10 years time we are going to be in a very difficult position.”

Cllr Jim Ryan seconded the suggestion, saying they had a very positive meeting with TII in relation to Turtulla Cross. They were confident that by the time the annual meeting came around next year, Turtulla Cross would be on the agenda and work would commence on making it safe next year. “It was a very direct response,” said Cllr Ryan. “As a Councillor, I’ve been raising that for 20 years.”



Cllr Ryan said the onus is on Tipperary’s higher politicians to press the case for action.

If the political will was there now, there would be progress in the 2026 - 2030 time frame. “We must put political pressure on our TDs on a daily basis.” A delegation from Thurles municipal district should meet the Minister in person, added Cllr Ryan.



Cllr Sean Ryan said Thurles has major ‘pull factors’ such as educational third level institutions meaning that a bigger population is entering the town on a daily basis, along with new estates: “We need to stress to the Minister that we’re now in a different era where there are more volumes of traffic going into Thurles and give the reasons why that’s going to happen.”



Cllr Michéal Lowry said the Inner Relief road shouldn’t be forgotten about and called for an update at the next meeting. “It is disappointing to think we were close to acquiring ground, but it seems to be further away than ever. We need to know what’s going on there, and a timescale for moving forward.”

Cllr Lowry added that the TII has already given about €2,000 for Turtulla junction recently.

Meanwhile, Cllr Jim Ryan called on Thurles Municipal District to carry out a detailed design plan for Pouldine Junction in order to make it more safe for motorists and local school users. It's an extremely dangerous junction.” Management responded: "The Pouldine Junction is located on the N62 Horse and Jockey to Thurles Road. All national routes are under the control of Transport lnfrastructure lreland and any alterations or designs associatcd with the national road network must be implemented through Tll.



“While Tll are fully aware of the current safety issues at this junction the district will once again stress to them the importance of possible design solutions to address these issues."