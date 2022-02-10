Woman charged with assault on garda in Thurles Garda Station

Assault on garda in Thurles Garda Station, above
A Portarlington woman who assaulted a garda in Thurles Garda Station, was warned not to re-offend in the coming year or a suspended prison sentence will be activated.
Angela Donovan, of 3 Maisonettes, Crowe Lane, Portarlington, was given a 3-month suspended prison sentence for assaulting a garda in Thurles.
Sgt Thomas Hanrahan charged Ms Donovan with the assault which occurred in Thurles Garda Station on April 13, 2018. Ms Donovan has 25 previous convictions, including for road traffic matters and public order incidents, heard Thurles District Court.
Solicitor JJ Fitzgerald said Ms Donovan has been going to AA meetings, and has not come to garda attention since. Judge Elizabeth MacGrath imposed a 3-month jail sentence, suspended for one year on condition Ms Donovan enter into a Sec. 99 bond of €250.
Judge MacGrath said she was making it clear to Ms Donovan that if she committed an offence in the next year and “comes back to me, that sentence will be imposed.”
