Drug addict fined €300 at Thurles District Court

A recovering drug addict who was found in unlawful possession of drugs, was fined at Thurles District Court.

Garda Mark Cullinane stopped and searched Gary Ryan in Liberty Square, Thurles, on July 7, 2020.

Mr Ryan, of Ashill, Horse and Jockey, Thurles, was found in possession of €40 worth of diamorphine. “He held his hands up,” said Sgt Thomas Hanrahan. Mr Ryan admitted the drugs were for his own personal use. He has 22 previous convictions.

Separately, Garda Robert O’Donovan searched Mr Ryan, then of Boulabeha, Moyne, Thurles on June 23, 2020, at Templemore Garda Station, and Mr Ryan was found in unlawful possession of drugs.



On February 8, 2021, Garda Edward Rhattigan stopped Mr Ryan in Butlers Lodge, Roscrea road, Templemore. Mr Ryan was more than 5km from home. He was charged with an offence relating to movement of persons during the Covid lockdown.



Solicitor David Doyle said Mr Ryan was “very frank and honest” with the gardaí. Mr Ryan is a “recovering drug addict” and has been on an 18-month methadone program. He attends a Limerick facility in relation to treatment. “He says he is doing well. His dose has been reduced,” Mr Doyle told Judge Elizabeth MacGrath. “He has had issues with drugs all his adult life.”



Judge MacGrath fined Mr Ryan €100 in relation to Garda Rhattigan’s matter, and €200 in relation to Garda Cullinane’s matter.