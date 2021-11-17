Traffic management plan for Tipperary Town starting tomorrow
Tipperary County Council has announced temporary that traffic management will be in place in Tipperary Town tomorrow and next week.
The area affected is the R515 Tipperary Town.
It will be in place from Thursday, November 18 at 8am to Tuesday, November 23 at 5pm.
The plan is to facilitate junction upgrade works.
