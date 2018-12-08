Templemore students advance to next stage of Scor na nÓg

Students from Our Lady’s Secondary School, Templemore were in flying form at the Scor na nOg County Final in Cashel last weekend.

Congratulations to Brackens Novelty Act, entitled 'Croke Park Here We Come' who claimed first place.

Students from Our Lady's involved are Kate Delaney, Anna Ryan, Emily Kirwan, Jack Nevin, Rachel Joyce, Daniel Joyce and Aoife Bergin. We wish them all the very best in the Munster Semi final on January 6.

Congratulations also to Cathal Ryan (1st year) , Caroline Cormack (2nd year) and Colm Gleeson (1st year) who came first in Trath na gCeist Scor na nÓg.

They represented their club Loughmore-Castleiney in the County Final in Cashel last weekend. They are now through to the All-Ireland in the new year.