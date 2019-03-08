What's On: Tipperary Going Out Guide

Theatre

After three sell out nights in Knockavilla at end of 2018, A living Will comes to Bru Boru Theatre Cashel this Friday and Saturday March 8 and March 9, 2019. Tickets €15 each. For bookings contact www.bruboru.ie or phone 062 61122. This gripping debut drama by local playwright and director Jim Keane has all the ingredients of a classic Irish tragedy and has already enthralled hundreds of audience members.

Music

Muriel O’Connor and Fran Curry are launching their new album at their show at Nenagh Arts Centre on Saturday, March 9 at 8pm. Tickets €16 / €14.

Concert

Highly respected singer songwriter Isla Grant plays The Source Arts Centre on Sunday, March 10 at 8pm. Tickets €30.

National Pioneer Ball

National Pioneer Ball takes place on Saturday, April 6 in the Anner Hotel, Thurles. Commences with the celebration of mass in the Pallotine Retreat Centre at 6.30pm. Dinner at 8pm. Music by Autumn Gold. Guest Speaker - Peter Ryan Drombane. Local support would be very much appreciated. For tickets contact Willie Shanahan 086 0669391, Kathleen Leamy 0877439765.

Ardcroney Drama Group

The Ardcroney Drama Group present Anyone Can Rob A Bank by Tom Coffey in Ardcroney Hall commencing on Wednesday, March 20,Friday, March 22, Saturday 23 March, Sunday 24 March and Wednesday 27 March.

Exhibition

Cloughjordan Heritage Group will hold an exhibition on the Post Office,Telephone System and Banking in times past in Cloughjordan.The exhibition will be held in the MacDonagh Museum on Friday, March 22 at 8pm and it will run for a number of weeks. On display will be memorabilia from Cloughjordan Post Office, telegrams, old post cards, stamps, letters and photographs.

Lip Sync fundraiser

A Lip sync fundraising event takes place in Golden GAA complex on Good Friday, April 19 at 8pm. Tickets €20. Please support this parish event by buying a ticket available from all taking part in show and in local shops.

Tipperary Drama Festival

The Tipperary Drama Festival will be held in St. Michael’s Community Centre, Holycross, from March 22 to March 30. Holycross/ Ballycahill Drama Group and Nenagh Drama Group will be the Tipperary representatives in the prestigious festival for 2019.

Cloughjordan Circus Club

Cloughjordan Circus Club presents If I Ran the Circus on April 5-6, 2019 in Nenagh Arts Centre.

Dancing

Dancing in the Premier Ballroom Thurles on St. Patrick’s tight from 8.30pm to 11.30pm. Dancing to Unity. Admission €9 with a break for a cup of tea at 10pm.

