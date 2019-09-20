Early bird tickets on sale for Amplitude 2019

Big names in Precision Agriculture, Future Health, Smart Energy as well as the Manufacturing, Engineering and Design sectors will come together with academics, business people and the wider public and learn how to access funding from National and EU Calls and submit a winning proposal.

Leading figures from Enterprise Ireland and the IDA, Knowledge Transfer Ireland and the Department of Health will all address the day-long, unmissable Amplitude conference in the five star, Lyrath Estate Hotel in Kilkenny on Wednesday, November 6.

Early bird tickets for the long-awaited event remain on sale at just €40 each until September 27 and jump to €85 thereafter on www.amplitude.ie.

Among the invited guest speakers are experts from UPMC International and Smart Agri Hubs Ireland, as well as Horizon 2020, VHI, Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI), Science Foundation Ireland (SFI), the National Development Research Centre (NDRC) and more.

Amplitude is the annual conference led by the Technology Transfer offices and Research Centres from Waterford Institute of Technology and Institute of Technology Carlow. Both support industry and help companies understand the impact of research on their business, industries and sectors. This year, Amplitude is supported by Purdy Lucey and Kilkenny County Council.

Amplitude 2019 offers a unique opportunity for companies, particularly multinationals and SMEs, to understand how relatively easy it is to collaborate with an Institute of Technology (IOT) partner in the areas of research, innovation support and the sourcing suitable funding streams, according to Mark White, Vice-President for Research & Innovation at WIT.

“This year, the conference will focus on four key streams; Design/Manufacturing/ Engineering, Smart Energy, Future Health and Precision Agri. Each stream will outline the ecosystem, the current state of the art and the opportunities as we endeavour to offer delegates a real insight into the impact research will have on their business.”

Amplitude is a must for business people who want a more direct route to research and funding, according to IT Carlow’s Vice President for Development & Research, Declan Doyle.

“Companies will discover how to approach a research centre and foster a successful collaborative relationship with a goal of improving their company’s research and development capabilities. Delegates will also hear from our team of academic and industry experts as they outline how to access funding from National and EU Calls and offer advice on how to submit a winning proposal,” he concluded.