Search is on for next Miss Tipperary 2020

The combined Miss Tipperary, Miss Limerick & Miss Clare (Miss TLC) virtual event will take place on Facebook Live this Sunday, September 27.

The Miss Tipperary pageant has acted as one of the main events of the summer social calendar for many years and this year, for the first time, the show will take place as a closed event and streamed live. This year also marks the unprecedented merger of the Miss Tipperary, Limerick and Clare events – a necessary step in order to present these events in a safe and regulated manner that adheres to all Covid safety regulations.

Event co-organiser Esme Mansergh Wallace said, “This has been an incredibly tough year for everyone, myself included, and there have been many times in the last six months that we considered giving up the idea of putting on this event. However, the Miss Tipperary, Miss Limerick and Miss Clare events have always represented hope and opportunity for the amazing young women of these counties. We strongly feel that for the year that’s in it, it’s more important than ever to provide hope and opportunity so we made it our goal to find a way to make this event happen in a safe and regulated way. We feel that have achieved this and we can’t wait for everyone to see it.”

Open to girls aged 17 to 28 interested in modelling, the Miss Ireland competition was established in 1947 and is one of the world's longest-running beauty contests. The pageant judges its contestants not only on beauty but also on other important traits such as interview skills, charity work, talent, health and fitness and appropriate social media skills.

The competition aims to build confidence and self-esteem in its contestants and has acted as a launching pad for many successful, empowering Irish women including Aoife Walsh, Sarah Morrissey, Andrea Roche, Amanda Brunker, Michelle Rocca and the 2003 Miss World winner, Rosanna Davison.

The competition has also brought success to many of the pageant’s finalists who have gone on to have huge success in modelling, entertainment, and social media such as Shauna Lindsay, Niamh Cullen, Lauren Guilfoyle, and Niamh De Brun.

The Miss TLC final will be streaming live on the ‘Miss TLC’ Facebook Group at 7pm this Sunday. To gain access to the group you must first purchase a ticket on the Miss TLC Eventbrite page.

Once you are granted access to the group you will find footage of pre-judging, exclusive interviews with our judges and special appearances from celebrity guests like Sinead O’Brien, Louise Cooney, Marty Guilfoyle and Shauna Lindsay.

Meet the 2020 competitors

Mary Carroll – 23 – Food Scientist

Sponsor – Sew Perfect Alterations

“I believe I should be the next Miss Tipperary as would be a great role model. I’m a hardworking, career-focused person who would put all of their focus into carrying out the duties of Miss Tipperary”.