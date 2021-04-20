Programme of events to get Tipperary people hooked on fishing

Inland Fisheries Ireland (IFI) has announced the line-up of virtual events for Go Fishing Week , which runs from April 25 until May 3

IFI invites people in Tipperary and nationwide to participate in the free online events.

The week is a national celebration of fishing and this year is being held online with a programme of virtual events, competitions and social media content.

The programme of events will spread awareness of a series of themes over the week including sustainability, protecting habitats and wellbeing benefits. All events are free to attend and partake in and will be accessible for all to join in online.

The virtual Lunch and Learn webinar details are as follows -

Sunday April 25 - Dr William Roche from the Irish Specimen Fish Committee (IFSC) will give a talk on Irish Specimen Fish- what’s the story.

Monday April 26 - Bernard Cahill, Education and Sport Development Executive at Irish Water Safety (IWS) will give a talk on Water Safety for Anglers.

Tuesday April 27 - Evelyn Cusack, Head of Forecasting at Met Éireann will talk about how the weather on our inland lakes is forecast and the importance of knowing the weather for angling safety.

Wednesday April 28 - Brian Coghlan, Research Officer at Inland Fisheries Ireland will give a talk on barriers to fish migration. Catherine Hayes, Inland Fisheries Ireland will give the talk Something fishy programme - a lesson for teachers!

Thursday April 29 - Dr Tara Gallagher and Nicola O’Gorman from Research and Development at Inland Fisheries Ireland will speak about Ireland’s Rare Fish.

Friday April 30- Dr Ciaran Byrne, Inland Fisheries Ireland will give a talk on climate change impacts on our inland fisheries.

Saturday May 1 - Ken Whelan, Research Director at the Atlantic Salmon Trust will give a talk on the amazing life of Atlantic salmon at sea.

Along with the webinars there will be a range of podcasts including one on the Wildlife of the Garavogue River as well as videos, blogs, competitions and lots more on Inland Fisheries Ireland social media pages.

Find Inland Fisheries on Facebook here: https://www.facebook.com/inlandfisheriesireland and on Twitter here: https://twitter.com/ InlandFisherIE.

Use the hashtag #GoFishingWeek2021 when posting about events and competitions associated with Go Fishing Week.