Tipperary will feature on new travel and music programme on TG4

Sharon Shannon's Heartlands programme begins on TG4 on Wednesday, August 11
Fáilte Ireland and TG4 have joined forces with renowned Irish musician Sharon Shannon on a new travel and music programme, Heartlands.
The four-week series, commencing on Wednesday August 11, features Sharon Shannon and her niece Caoilinn Ní Dhonnabháin showcasing the Shannon River region across Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands.
Packed with inspirational ideas for short breaks this summer and into autumn, the series will encourage and remind more Irish people to discover the joy of holidaying in Ireland.
In the fourth and final episode on Wednesday September 1, Sharon visits Counties Clare and Tipperary, including Derg Isle and Holy Island.
She will also chat and tune with Gerry Banjo O’Connor at Garrykennedy, Tipperary; at Beal Boru with Aindrias de Staic and chat and tune with Susan O’Neill at Ballina/Killaloe on the Tipperary/Clare border.
