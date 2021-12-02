Search

02 Dec 2021

White Christmas concert will be an evening of festive joy

St Mary's Choral Society in Clonmel to present live streamed show

Emma Sunderland

Emma Sunderland is one of the soloists in White Christmas - An Evening of Festive Joy, which is presented by St Mary's Choral Society, Clonmel

The White Memorial Theatre in Clonmel will come alive with the sounds of Christmas on Sunday December 12, when St Mary's Choral Society Clonmel present a very special festive concert entitled White Christmas  - An Evening of Festive Joy.   

Once again, St Mary's Choral Society finds itself in a situation whereby it has to adapt to the ever-changing Covid-19 pandemic. The society has taken the difficult but necessary decision to move the concert to a live streamed event. 

The society feel that given the uncertainty surrounding restrictions and the high number of cases, that this is the best course of action and while they were desperately looking forward to performing to a live audience again, people's safety is of paramount importance.

The streamed event will still be held in the White Memorial Theatre on Sunday December 12.  For those who have purchased tickets online, refunds will be issued back to the cards used to make the payment and should be with you all in due course.  

Kevin Fahey will compere the event, with musical direction by Mary Rose McNally, and the concert will feature Christmas musical favourites, together with seasonal carols.  

The cast includes the society's soloists, who are among the finest performers ever to grace the Irish musical theatre stage. Included are Sadhbh Treacy, Emma Sunderland, Tara Gearon, Nicole Butler, Noel Cairns, Emmet Donlan, Darragh Johnson and Joe Sheehan, together with the chorus, which features some of the stalwarts of St Mary's Choral Society, who have returned to perform in this seasonal concert. 

This promises to be a wonderful festive musical event and the concert will be live streamed on YouTube. So settle in on Sunday December 12 with your mince pies and perhaps some mulled wine and get into the Christmas spirit with some seasonal musical treats from St Mary's Choral Society. 

As this is now a live streamed event, there will be no charge to watch the stream. However a donate button will be attached to the stream if anybody wishes to donate.  Any donation, great or small, will be greatly appreciated.

St Mary's will also run a virtual Santa event in the run-up to Christmas, which will consist of personalised Santa videos for children. 

Prices start at €10 per video and children will get a personalised message from Santa himself directly from the North Pole. 

Bookings can be made via text or WhatsApp to (086) 8832865. All proceeds are in aid of the White Memorial Theatre.

