Tipperary artists may now apply for Platform 31 award

Following the huge success of the inaugural Platform 31 artist development scheme, the Association of Local Authority Arts Offices (ALAAO), in collaboration with the Arts Council, is delighted to announce that applications are now open for the 2022 iteration.

Designed to support and offer career development for 31 mid-career artists (one artist in each of the 31 local authorities around Ireland), there are two elements of support for participating artists in the scheme: financial and developmental.

Participating artists will receive an €8,000 bursary to invest in themselves and their practice, combined with participation in a developmental and networking framework.

Artist Laurence O’Dwyer, recipient of the bursary for Tipperary in 2021 said: “Platform 31 has given me the chance to sustain and develop my research and writing in multiple directions – the thinking of the programme is long-term and broadminded in its support of a rapidly changing landscape in the arts.”

For over 35 years local authority arts offices have worked directly with artists to ensure the arts thrive in all communities.

Working in a grassroots and foundational way has allowed arts officers to identify and to respond to the needs of artists, keeping the arts and cultural agenda focused and relevant in changing environments.

The award is open to artists of any discipline and practice, as well as multi-disciplinary practice and design of all kinds. It is designed to support mid-career artists living in each of the 31 local authority regions of Ireland.

Applications are open until next Wednesday, March 30.

For more information see https://platform31.localartsireland.ie/