03 Apr 2022

South Tipperary Art Group stages annual exhibition at Clonmel library

Exhibition continues until April 9

South Tipperary Art Group

The South Tipperary Art Group exhibition features many local scenes in a wide variety of mediums

Reporter:

Reporter

03 Apr 2022 9:00 AM

Email:

news@nationalist.ie

South Tipperary Art Group (STAG’s) 54th annual adult exhibition is now running in Clonmel Library at Mick Delahunty Square. 
The exhibition will continue up to and including Saturday April 9, and is open during library hours.
Over 30 STAG adult members are exhibiting their artworks, which include many local scenes in a wide variety of mediums such as oil, watercolour, pencil/pen, acrylic and textiles and all are for sale at reasonable prices.
Because of Covid, many of the usual suspects from the adult and junior sections were unable to participate in the St Patrick’s Day parade for STAG but a huge thank you is extended to Bobby and Noreen, Margaret, Johnnie and Rachel for doing the needful at the parade and to the juniors and parents who attended also.
The juniors, both primary and seniors, drew and painted fabulous sunflowers, which the organiser Maureen Purcell had laminated, in support of the people of Ukraine.
Some of these and artworks donated by adult STAG members to the Art for Ukraine Project were for sale at the weekend in the Arts Centre in Clonmel.
Congratulations to artists Marine Kearney and Jacqueline Gartlan, Artists’ Pledge for Ukraine, who organised this worthwhile project in support of the people of Ukraine.
Contact Marine at 086-3879679 for any details regarding artwork that’s still for sale.

