Tesco supports 558 projects in Tipperary donating €124,000 since 2014

Tesco Ireland has announced the 396 local projects that are participating in the new cycle of the Tesco Community Fund. For the remaining six weeks, customers are being encouraged to use their blue tokens in Tesco’s 151 stores to vote for their preferred local cause enabling them to make a big difference in communities’ right across Ireland.

In Tipperary alone, the Tesco Community Fund has supported 558 local projects to date donating over €124,000 since 2014. Over the next six weeks Tesco’s stores across Tipperary will be using their blue token to support a wide range of local projects:

- Shoppers in Tesco Cashel will be able to support 8th Tipperary Cashel Scouts Movement, Dualla Boherlahan and St. Joseph’s Hospital Special Baby Unit

- Tesco Clonmel will be able to support St Joseph’s Hospital Special Baby Unit, Brian Borus Camogie Club and Clonmel Men's Shed

- Tesco Thurles will be supporting St Joseph’s Hospital Baby Unit, Two Mile Borris National School and Gaile National School

- Tesco Tipperary Town will be able to support St Joseph’s Hospital Baby Unit, Kilfeacle District Rugby Club and Tipperary Musical Society

- Tesco Nenagh will be able to support Gaelscoil Aonach Urmhumhan, Terryglass National School and Scoil Mhuire

- Tesco Roscrea will be able to support Semicolon Project, Borris In Ossary Garden Club and Knock Community Group

Aoife Donohoe, Head of Corporate Affairs Tesco Ireland said: “At Tesco we are delighted to see the Community Fund support such wonderful local initiatives. The Tesco Community Fund is open to a wide variety of good causes or groups so if you know a local cause that could benefit from some funding, please nominate them in store today. And don’t forget to vote for your preferred cause each time you shop using your blue token, because it really does make a difference.”

The Community Fund helps a wide variety of local projects, supporting communities throughout Ireland by helping causes to reach their potential. Since 2014, Tesco through the Community Fund has helped over 12,000 local projects by donating over €3.6 million in total.

Every 8 weeks, Tesco customers are invited to simply fill out a nomination form in store with three local causes being selected for the Tesco Community Fund. And at the end of each phase, blue token votes are counted and up to €1,000 is shared proportionally between the three local causes. Further information and criteria for entry is available on www.tesco.ie/communityfund