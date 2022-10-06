POLL: Is the Government doing enough to support Tipperary families affected by the housing crisis

A day rarely goes by that we don't hear about the housing crisis or the Government's strategy to combat it.

In September, the Department for Housing, Local Government and Heritage said a significant number of new homes had been built in Tipperary.

In the budget last week, more measures were brought in to tackle the cost of renting and buying nationwide.

However, reports of individuals sleeping on sofas, in cars and in tents across the Premier County are very common.

The average rent is €1,089, and the average house price is €225,771, according to the last Daft.ie reports.

So we want to hear from you.

Do you think the Government are doing enough to support families in Tipperary affected by the housing crisis?