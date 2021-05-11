Thurles retailer praises local customers for continued support

After over a year of Covid-19 restrictions, more and more premises are finally opening up as the Premier County is again “Back in Business”.

The Tipperary Star and Nationalist newspapers have launched a campaign to support our communities, help secure and create local jobs and keep our towns and villages economically vibrant.

The campaign to get Tipperary “Back in Business” includes everything from tweets to videos as we highlight all there is to do and buy across the Premier County - from Borrisokane to Carrick-on-Suir.

From clothing retailers to independent book and giftware stores, the Tipperary Star are supporting local.

We caught up with Boyles in Liberty Square Thurles to hear how the last 12 months has impacted on the business and how they have stayed connected with their loyal customers.