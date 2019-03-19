WATCH: Louis Walsh says Tipp teenager deserves record deal after performance on Ireland's Got Talent

A Tipperary teenager who wowed audiences on Saturday night’s episode of Ireland’s Got Talent has been told by Westlife manager Louis Walsh that she deserves a record deal.

Iveta Tumasonyte performed a show stopping rendition of the Lady Gaga hit I’ll Never Love Again, earning her a place at the live finals of the TV talent show after judge Michelle Visage hit the coveted golden buzzer, sending her straight through to the semi-finals.

I think it's safe to say Iveta is fairly happy with the choice... pic.twitter.com/yOLRkh1cpJ — Ireland's Got Talent (@GotTalentIRL) March 16, 2019

Her performance has since made headlines around the world, with many praising the 'little girl with the big voice' and a clip of her performance has been viewed over 1.8 million times on Youtube.

Louis Walsh, who has managed the careers of chart topping bands Westlife and Boyzone as well as appearing as a judge on the UK’s X Factor for 13 years, told a visibly shocked Iveta on Saturday's episode that she was a star in the making and that she deserved a “recording deal.”

“You are amazing and I can’t believe you’re so young and I haven’t heard of you before.”

"You’ve got it all going on. Today is the first day of the rest of your career as a professional singer,” he said.

Fellow IGT judge Michelle Visage praised the talented teenager for taking on the Lady Gaga hit from the movie A Star is Born.

“I know what it's like to stand here and want to be a pop star at fourteen years old and sing your heart out. And not only did you sing your heart out better than I ever could on my best day but you sang from the heart to this audience. The maturity, the depth - that was amazing,” she said.

Congrats again Iveta, we'll see you at the live shows! pic.twitter.com/nJowwqhSBH — Ireland's Got Talent (@GotTalentIRL) March 16, 2019

Fourteen year old Iveta, who is a second year student at Cashel Community School, was born in Vilnius, Lithuania but moved to Ireland with her family when she was a toddler.

Her audition in front of the IGT judges was filmed before Christmas and the budding pop star had an antagonising three month wait until she could share the good news with her friends and neighbours.

Last week Iveta's mum Jelena, herself an accomplished piano player, told the Tipperary Star that her daughter has been singing in the family home since she could talk and said her musical ability can be traced back to her grandfather.

“She gets her musical talents from my side of the family, without a doubt and her grandad is a great drummer. We are incredibly proud of her,” she said.

While on her summer holidays last year Iveta competed in the Lithuanian version of The Voice TV show, ultimately reaching the semi finals of the series.

The next episode of Ireland's Got Talent will air on Saturday, March 23 on Virgin Media One.