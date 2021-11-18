Burst Water Main in Cashel
Irish Water is carrying out repairs to a burst water main in Cashel and around until 8pm this evening.
The repairs may disrupt water services in Camus, Boherlahan, Thurlesbeg, Killough, Toberadora, Cashel and surrounding areas.
Irish Water advises customers that it may take 2-3 hours for full service to resume.
