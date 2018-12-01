Man (39) dies following road traffic accident in Tipperary

A man who was seriously injured in a road traffic accident in Tipperary on Tuesday evening, November 27 has died.

The 39-year-old man sustained serious injuries when he was struck by a lorry on the N24 at Knockanore near Clonmel at approximately 6.30pm.

He was taken to South Tipperary Hospital where his condition was described as "critical."

Gardai confirmed that the man passed away on November 30 overnight in hospital. The local Coroner has been notified.

Gardaí investigating the incident are continuing to appeal for witnesses to contact them at Clonmel Garda Station on 052 6177640 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.