Scam warning issued over emails from fake Garda Inspector

Gardaí have issued a warning to Tipperary people over emails being sent from scammer impersonating a Garda member.

It has come to the attention of the Gardaí that persons are receiving unsolicited emails from an individual claiming to be an "Inspector Andrew Cullen" of the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau.

"No such Garda member exists, these emails are not official and appear to be part of a rental scam to deceive people into handing over deposits on properties," a Garda spokesperson said.

"If you have any concerns about unsolicited emails or other correspondence received from An Garda Síochána, please contact your local Garda Station to verify the authenticity of same."

"It is important to note that An Garda Síochána will never ask you for any personal or banking information through email or over the phone," they concluded.

READ MORE: Chasing the Dead for Drug Money: Tipperary ‘party drug’ cocaine ‘destroying families’ and ‘epidemic going to get worse’