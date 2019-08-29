Tipperary woman Joan Byrne reaches national brown bread baking competition semi-finals

Joan Byrne from Roscrea was successful in the quarter-finals of the National Brown Bread Baking Competition, sponsored by Aldi and in association with the NPA (National Ploughing Championships) and ICA, held at An Grianán, Co. Louth last month.

She will now compete in the semi-finals, which will take place in the Aldi marquee at the National Ploughing Championships on September 17 and 18.

Two people will be chosen from each day to compete in the final of the competition on September 19.

The winner’s brown bread will be on sale in Aldi stores across the country for a minimum of six months and will win a share of the profits, guaranteed to be at least €15,000.

