Funding windfall for South Tipperary Hospice group

The South Tipperary Hospice Movement is in line to receive €87,500 funding, it has been announced.

Minister of State with responsibility for mental health and older people, Mary Butler, announced an additional €350,000 for the four primary hospice groups in the south east region.

Waterford Hospice Group, Wexford Hospice and Carlow/Kilkenny Homecare Team will also receive €87,500 each.

“I am delighted to secure this funding for the south east region,” said Minister Butler.

“Palliative care has a very special place in the hearts of many.

“Covid-19 has caused many challenges for all sectors of our health system, community hospices included,” she stated.

“This funding is delivered as a once-off payment to support the south east Hospice sector to deal with the additional measures and demands arising from Covid-19.

“It will allow them to continue to provide medical and nursing care to the highest standards for patients with life-limiting illnesses in their own homes.”

Minister Butler thanked “the wonderful staff of these Hospice groups for all they do.

“This funding shows my commitment and the commitment of my party, Fianna Fáil, in Government to delivering real and meaningful change in healthcare and indeed support for the south east region,” she added.

The South Tipperary Hospice Movement, which has an office at Mandeville House on the Quay in Clonmel, is a community specialist palliative care service, providing support for people in South Tipperary and West Waterford with an advanced incurable disease.

It supports patients and their families in their own home as far as possible and aims to deliver the highest level of individualised care showing respect, compassion and dignity to all persons in its care.

