Free support for cancer patients in Tipperary to manage visible side effects of treatment

Daffodil Day, proudly supported by Boots, takes place on this Friday, March 26.

As part of Boots Ireland’s partnership with the Irish Cancer Society, Boots Cancer beauty advisors are specifically trained to offer additional support to those with cancer, by providing individual make-up and skincare advice to help patients to look and feel more like themselves again.

The free service is available from the comfort of patient’s homes as a virtual consultation via phone or video.

Anyone affected by a cancer diagnosis in Tipperary can book an appointment free of charge online.

Each session takes approximately 20 minutes and is available to book Monday through to Sunday.

To book a free consultation at a time that suits, visit https://www.boots.ie/no7/no7-book-an-appointment

If you or anyone you know is impacted by a cancer diagnosis, contact the Irish Cancer Society support line on Freephone 1800 200 700.

To get involved with Daffodil Day, visit cancer.ie/Daffodilday

