Some of €200,000 worth of illegal drugs seized in Dublin were destined for Tipperary

As part of routine operations, Revenue officers at Dublin Mail Centre seized illegal drugs, including 10 kgs of herbal cannabis, 250 Zopiclone tablets, 30 grams of butane honey oil and 305 tablets of MDMA, with a combined estimated value of €208,000, on Wednesday.
The illegal drugs were discovered, with the assistance of detector dog Bailey, in parcels that originated in the United States, Germany, Spain, the Netherlands and Canada.
The parcels were declared as items such as toys, ice hockey equipment, cycling gloves, pillows, computer equipment and backpacks and were destined for delivery to addresses across the country.
Parcels were destined for delivery to addresses in Dublin, Tipperary, Kildare, Limerick, Louth, Mayo, Wicklow, Monaghan, Cork and Clare.
Investigations are ongoing.
If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on the confidential phone number 1800 295 295.
