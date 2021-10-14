Cheque presentation to South Tipperary Hospice Movement takes place at Templeneiry Church

A presentation has taken place to Marie Harold Barry of South Tipperary Hospice from the recent Coffee Morning in Templeneiry Church, Bansha.
The amount raised was €1,910. A big thank you to all involved and all who supported the Coffee Morning.
Pictured above: Back row from left to right: Marie Siels, Helen Morrissey. Front from left to right: Mary Harris, Maire Harold Barry and Katherine Ryan.
