Tipperary woman has been appointed as Head of RTE lyric fm

Clonmel woman Sinéad Wylde has been appointed as Head of RTÉ lyric fm.

Sinéad has worked as a producer in daytime programming and award-winning features production in RTÉ lyric fm since the station’s inception in 1999.

She has extensive knowledge of the station's schedule and was producer of Marty in the Morning with Marty Whelan, Lunchtime Choice with Liz Nolan, The Hamilton Scores with George Hamilton, Movies and Musicals with Aedín Gormley and Into the Evening with Eamonn Lawlor.

Having worked in broadcasting for the last 25 years, Sinéad has been a key lead in the development of RTÉ lyric fm since it began in programming, multi-platform broadcasts, channel branding and the building of audience across the station.

She has won numerous national and international awards for production and documentary-making and pioneered live outside broadcasts to engage face to face with listeners.

A past pupil of the Presentation Secondary School, she is the daughter of Jean and the late Donal Wylde, the former senior lighting cameraman with RTE News and former staff photographer with The Nationalist newspaper, who passed away last month.

Sinead said “Over the last year and-a-half, it has become even more apparent what a valuable space RTÉ lyric fm creates for our listeners – one where they can experience beauty and joy.

"It is this space lyric provides and the dynamic engagement with the listener that builds on our public service ethos.

"Throughout the pandemic RTÉ lyric fm continued to support the music makers, performers and artistes whose livelihoods were stricken and who had the challenge to find new ways to reach their audiences.

"Lyric helped to bridge this gap by continuing to provide a platform for their work. We are delighted to have played our part in keeping the music alive – we are nothing without our musicians and I, along with the dedicated team in RTÉ lyric fm, look forward to reaching new audiences and keeping the music alive for many years to come.”