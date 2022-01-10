Repairs to a burst water main underway in Thurles
Irish Water is carrying out repairs to a burst water main in Thurles today.
The works may cause supply disruptions to Croke Street and the surrounding areas.
Works are scheduled to be complete by 6pm on January 10.
Irish Water advises customers that it may take 2-3 hours for full service to resume.
