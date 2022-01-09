Temporary traffic management in Tipperary Town tomorrow
Tipperary County Council has announced a Temporary Traffic Management plan in Tipperary Town on Monday.
The L-8106 Goatinstown Road will be closed from 9am to 4pm on Monday, January 10.
Local diversions will place.
This is to facilitate drainage works.
