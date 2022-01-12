Drugs seized by Revenue officers in Dublin were destined for Tipperary

The seizures were part of Revenue's ongoing operations targeting the importation of illegal drugs
As part of routine operations yesterday, Revenue officers examining parcels at two premises in Dublin seized illegal drugs worth over €330,000 including 15.5kgs of herbal cannabis and 5,528 Zopiclone tablets, as well as small quantities of CMC crystals, hash cakes, butane honey oil, cannabis resin, cannabis oil and LSD tablets.
The illegal drugs were discovered with the assistance of detector dogs Bailey and Sam, concealed in parcels that originated in the US, Canada, Spain, the UK and the Netherlands.
The parcels were labelled as items such as tea, Christmas gifts, coffee beans, textiles and food stuffs and were destined for addresses in Counties Dublin, Louth, Kildare, Cork, Kerry, Wexford and Tipperary.
Investigations are ongoing.
If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on the confidential phone number 1800 295 295.
