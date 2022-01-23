Loreto community proud of Clonmel students participation in BT Young Scientist Exhibition

Students from all over Tipperary were very proud to have participated in the BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition 2022 last week.
Over 1,000 students qualified to take part in the prestigious event.
The Loreto Secondary School in Clonmel had two groups taking part in the event.
“Both groups put in fantastic work to their projects and produced very relevant and interesting work as a result. The students were very successful in their interviews with the BT Young Scientist Judges and had several rounds of interviews over the past few days. We are extremely proud of them here at Loreto and hope to see many students following in their footsteps in the years to come,” said a school spokesperson.
Students Isabelle Browne, Holly Whiteley and Selen Slatter based their project on on ‘The effect of smoking compared to vaping on the lungs’.
Lucy Quirke, Caoimhe Berrigan and Roisin O’Brien produced a project called "How do sensory products affect children on the autism spectrum?
