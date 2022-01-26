A burst water main may cause supply disruption in Tullow today
Irish Water is repairing a burst water main in Tullow today.
The works may cause supply issues to Tullow and the surrounding areas.
The works are scheduled until 4pm on January 26.
Irish Water advises customers that it may take 2-3 hours for full service to resume.
With no winner of their Last Man Standing competition Cahir Park FC would like to offer the full amount raised of €1,740 to the Hugh O'Brien Fund.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.