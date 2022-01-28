Silence at Coláiste Mhuire raise over €1,600 for St Vincent de Paul

Silence at Coláiste Mhuire raises €1,600 for St Vincent de Paul
Well done to Ms Josephine Cahill’s 2nd year CSPE students on organising a recent food appeal collection and a sponsored silence in aid of St. Vincent de Paul, where they raised over €1,600.
Sincere thanks to our school community for their donations, sponsorship and support.
Contributed to School Days in the Tipperary Star.
