Junk Kouture Southern Regional Winning Dress 2020 ‘Givin It Welly shipped to Arizona

Junk Kouture Southern Regional Winners Cathy Hogan, Laura Hally and Emma Ryan who shipped their 2020 prize winning design ‘Given It Welly’ to Arizona
The Ursuline trio behind the Junk Kouture Southern Regional Winning Dress 2020 ‘Givin It Welly’, Laura Hally, Cathy Hogan and Emma Ryan got the news last week that their prize outfit is to be showcased on the catwalk in Arizona later in February.
The girls were busy last week touching up their creation to get it runway ready. The stunning prize-winning Junk Kouture piece made from dairy milk filter socks and wellington boots will be part of a collection to showcase the Junk Kouture competition in Ireland.
The girls were thrilled to be part of such an opportunity if a little bit sad to be shipping their winning design off stateside and even sadder that they don’t get to bring it to Arizona in person.
The School continues to be very proud of their success, and they are an inspiration to this year’s crop of TYs who are currently working on their own Junk Kouture styles.
Dense fog on the Galtee Mountains this week. Photo courtesy of the South Eastern Mountain Rescue Association
Pictured at the launch of Aldi’s 2022 Community Grants programme is Padraig Barry of Aldi Ireland, Tina Boyle and Chico, Cavan SPCA, Minister Heather Humphreys TD, and Rhiannon McClelland, SOSAD
Killurney NS nestles just under the foothills of Slievenamon in the parish of Kilsheelan and Kilcash
