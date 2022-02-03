Search

04 Feb 2022

Cahir to celebrate St Patrick's Day with first parade in three years

St. Patrick's Day

Aileen Hahesy

03 Feb 2022 2:01 PM

Cahir will be hosting a St Patrick's Day Parade for the first time in three years. 

Cahir’s St Patrick’s Day Parade Committee has announced the town’s parade will follow the usual route through the town on March 17 starting at 12noon with participants meeting at the Business Park on the Tipperary Road at 11.30am.

The Cahir parade’s theme is Anything Goes and entries with a feel-good factor are welcome.

The committee is hoping for a large turnout of sports and community groups to march in the parade, which will also have an international element.

Prizes will be awarded in various categories to the best parade entrants.

Also read about plans for St Patrick's Day celebrations in Carrick-on-Suir and Clonmel: 

Carrick-on-Suir's St Patrick's Day Parade is to return this March 17

Local committee has begun planning the event following lifting of Covid-19 restrictions

It's 'all systems go' for the St Patrick's Day parade in Tipperary's largest town

Clonmel's Mayor hopes it will be 'a parade to remember'

