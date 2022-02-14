Irish Water is repairing a burst water main outside Cashel
Irish Water is carrying out repairs to a burst water main outside Cashel today.
The works are expected to be completed by 7pm on Monday, February 14.
Disruption to water services may occur in Silverfort, Arbourhill, Foulkstown and surrounding areas.
Irish Water advises customers to wait for two to three hours after repairs are complete for full services to resume.
