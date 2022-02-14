Search

14 Feb 2022

Walk-in Vaccine clinics in north Tipperary from Tuesday

14 Feb 2022 7:15 PM

The HSE will be operating this week's walk-in vaccination clinics in Nenagh on Tuesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

All three clinics will see those aged 16 and older, and there will be no specific times for specific doses.

Boosters and dose one and two will be administered on Tuesday, February 15, between 1:30pm and 5:30pm.

On Friday, February 18, the clinic will operate from 8:30am to 12:30pm.

On Saturday, February 19, the clinic will operate from 8:30am to 6:30pm and 1:30pm to 6:30pm on Sunday, February 20.

All clinics are located at the Abbey Court Hotel.

