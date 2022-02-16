Power outage near Cashel may affect water services

Rock of Cashel
Irish Water is reporting possible disruption to the water services in Dualla village and the surrounding area today.
Works are expected to be complete by 8pm February 16.
According to ESB networks, they are carrying out planned works in the Cashel area which may affect 185 customers.
These works are expected to be complete by 4:30 this afternoon.
Mary B. Culliton (nee O’Gorman) of Mountmellick, Co. Laois and formerly of Mullinahone passed away peacefully in her home over the weekend.
CPR is a 'core function' of the Ambulance Service according to the HSE, hears Tipperary County Council
